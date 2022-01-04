Connecticut Sun re-sign reserve forward Beatrice Mompremier

Connecticut Sun forward Beatrice Mompremier (1) raise over Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson to score two points during the WNBA semifinal playoffs on Sept. 30, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mohegan — Beatrice Mompremier, a 6-foot-4 forward, signed a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Connecticut Sun, head coach and general manager Curt Miller announced on Tuesday.

The signing comes only 24 hours after another key reserve, point guard Natisha Hiedeman, signed a one-year qualifying offer to remain with Connecticut

Per team policy, no details were released.

"Beatrice is just scratching the surface, and we are elated with her continued growth," Miller said in a release. "Bea has a great motor and impacts the game with her rebounding and defense. She provides us with excellent post depth and is a dependable teammate. We are excited that she will be back in a Sun uniform."

Mompremier, who was selected 20th overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks but was released and signed by the Sun as a replacement player for center Jonquel Jones, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

She played in all 32 regular-season games for the Sun in 2021, averaging 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while averaging 8.6 minutes per game.

Mompremier, who is currently playing overseas with Uni Gyor in the Hungarian League, played two seasons at Baylor before transferring to Miami, where she averaged 16.7 points per game over two seasons with the Hurricanes.