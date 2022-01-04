Doctor: Use common sense when deciding on COVID test

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
A nine-year-old boy almost went blind and spent Christmas in hospital after developing 'Covid eye' - a rare side effect that scientists have linked to coronavirus. Zac Morey, who is in Year 5 at school, lost vision in his left eye less than a week after testing positive for the virus.
While at-home COVID tests are in short supply, testing is available at several places in Oakland County. In most cases an appointment is necessary. With the omicron variant surging in Michigan tests are in high demand, so doctors offer a few tips. “If you have a positive at-home test, believe...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors in the Mid-South have an important warning about new treatments for COVID hitting the market. The first anti-viral pills promise desperately needed protection for people at risk of severe disease. However, the pills could cause serious interactions if they’re taken with other widely used medications,...
In part because of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was recently found in a patient in San Bernardino County, more local residents are asking questions about how to protect themselves from COVID-19. County health officials provided some answers to a key question: When should people get tested for...
As the very infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges around the country, you need to know what kind of tests to take to protect yourself and your community. Emily Landon, infectious disease expert and executive medical director for infection prevention and control at University of Chicago Medicine, answers common questions about COVID-19 tests.
More people testing for Covid means more questions. When it comes to testing for COVID19, the FDA say there are two types of diagnostic tests. PCR TestAnalyzes a sample to see if it contains genetic material from the virus. Antigen or Rapid TestsChecks for viral proteins in a sample taken from inside your nose. Matt […]
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Mid-Michigan community and the country, millions of people have been rushing to find COVID-19 tests. "There's a scramble to find these tests and sometimes you get lucky and you can find them at the local stores. But, they disappear very quickly. I mean, it's like Black Friday," said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
For the first time in weeks, Governor Ron DeSantis appeared publicly Monday to discuss Florida's response to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Among those who joined him — the State's Surgeon General — who suggested part of the problem with those long testing lines is that people are thinking of testing the wrong way.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, Dec. 27 in the Shenandoah Valley: that’s lower than the seven-day average of 123 cases. With the omicron variant’s transmissibility and gatherings over the holidays, there’s greater demand for at-home rapid tests. For many, the tests are hard to find.
COVID is on the rise again, workers are calling out sick, and discerning whether that tickle in your throat is a potentially deadly virus is becoming increasingly difficult and costly. The Southern Nevada Health District reports more than 16,000 new cases in seven days. Rapid antigen self-administered tests are notorious for false negative readings – […]
FORT WORTH, Texas - With students returning to the classroom and the number of COVID-19 cases soaring, many parents are certain to face a dilemma. Should your child stay home because of a runny nose?. Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said it has seen the number of pediatric...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Long lines snaking through Barnett Park have become the norm. People are practically camping out for upwards of eight hours to get a COVID test. "I try not to drink too much water," said Angie Belot, as her wait for a test hit five hours. "I don’t want to have to use the bathroom because that’s kind of hard to get to. I made sure to get some food on the way in."
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Head Pharmacist at East Hill Pharmacy, McClellan Grimm, says deep nasal tests are the most effective at-home COVID rapid tests, but they are not full proof. She says there’s around a 50 percent chance that a person can receive a false negative result. She recommends...
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
