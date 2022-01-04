ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctor: Use common sense when deciding on COVID test

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus case numbers continue to climb in Florida and across...

CNET

Free COVID test kits coming soon: Here's where and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macomb Daily

With omicron COVID surge, doctors provide testing tips

While at-home COVID tests are in short supply, testing is available at several places in Oakland County. In most cases an appointment is necessary. With the omicron variant surging in Michigan tests are in high demand, so doctors offer a few tips. “If you have a positive at-home test, believe...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
State
Florida State
Fontana Herald News

When should people get tested for COVID-19?

In part because of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was recently found in a patient in San Bernardino County, more local residents are asking questions about how to protect themselves from COVID-19. County health officials provided some answers to a key question: When should people get tested for...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
uchicago.edu

When should I use a rapid COVID test, and how accurate are they?

As the very infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges around the country, you need to know what kind of tests to take to protect yourself and your community. Emily Landon, infectious disease expert and executive medical director for infection prevention and control at University of Chicago Medicine, answers common questions about COVID-19 tests.
CHICAGO, IL
#Covid#Common Sense#Long Lines
WGN News

PCR vs. Rapid: Making sense of Covid tests

More people testing for Covid means more questions. When it comes to testing for COVID19, the FDA say there are two types of diagnostic tests. PCR TestAnalyzes a sample to see if it contains genetic material from the virus. Antigen or Rapid TestsChecks for viral proteins in a sample taken from inside your nose. Matt […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc12.com

Flint area doctor shares what to do when you can’t find a COVID-19 test

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Mid-Michigan community and the country, millions of people have been rushing to find COVID-19 tests. "There's a scramble to find these tests and sometimes you get lucky and you can find them at the local stores. But, they disappear very quickly. I mean, it's like Black Friday," said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Common sense could help stop COVID-19

Many of us are totally bewildered that millions of people still are not vaccinated against COVID-19. All we hear is, "What is Joe Biden going to do next to stop COVID?" Is someone nuts out there? Fact: You can lead a horse or a jackass to water, but you can't make them drink. Before you get some stupid idea, I am a Vietnam-era veteran, college grad, and, best of all, I think independently. Biden has done 100 times more to fight this than the bleach-drinking (have the next one on me) whatever they are — over 850,000 dead. Keep it up, and you may be the 1 millionth deceased person. No, you don't win a prize. Just a one-way ticket — no refunds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nevada Current

Once is not enough when it comes to COVID tests

Policy, politics and progressive commentary COVID is on the rise again, workers are calling out sick, and discerning whether that tickle in your throat is a potentially deadly virus is becoming increasingly difficult and costly. The Southern Nevada Health District reports more than 16,000 new cases in seven days.   Rapid antigen self-administered tests are notorious for false negative readings – […] The post Once is not enough when it comes to COVID tests appeared first on Nevada Current.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Omicron symptoms: Is that runny nose COVID-19 or a common cold?

FORT WORTH, Texas - With students returning to the classroom and the number of COVID-19 cases soaring, many parents are certain to face a dilemma. Should your child stay home because of a runny nose?. Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said it has seen the number of pediatric...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox35orlando.com

Should you get a COVID test? Experts say you might not need it

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Long lines snaking through Barnett Park have become the norm. People are practically camping out for upwards of eight hours to get a COVID test. "I try not to drink too much water," said Angie Belot, as her wait for a test hit five hours. "I don’t want to have to use the bathroom because that’s kind of hard to get to. I made sure to get some food on the way in."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

