Social equity in cannabis delivery: Is it sustainable?

What was trash before it became so? The answer: something of value and worth. Why should we see something as having value in one moment and being valueless in the next? Let’s move away from this binary view of things and materials. If we can zoom out for a moment and see the system of trash with different eyes or through a different lens, we can look anew at what “trash” is and both redefine and rename it.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO