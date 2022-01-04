Man caught on camera stealing boxes of ammunition from James City County home
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man caught on camera stealing ammunition from a home in James City County.
According to James City County Police, the burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. The caller told police that he received a surveillance video notification while out of town.
The notification revealed that someone had entered the victim’s garage in the 4700 block of Yarrow Court. The suspect, an unknown male wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack, was then seen leaving the garage carrying several boxes which turned out to be Remington 5.56/.233 ammunition and 9mm ammunition.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
