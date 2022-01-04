All lanes blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Drive

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are at the scene of an accident, power lines are down in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes are blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Dr.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement,

“Deputies are on scene of an accident (single vehicle) at the intersection of SR383 (d) and Pineland Drive. The investigation revealed a vehicle travelling South left the roadway striking a power pole completely breaking it in half. The Southbound lanes have been closed for emergency vehicles and safety due to the low-hanging power lines. Traffic Southbound has been diverted to one lane utilizing the center turn lane. Due to the damage to the pole, lanes will be closed for safety and crews from GA Power to repair the pole. The driver and passengers of the vehicle received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Doctors Hospital for treatment.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.