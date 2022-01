Authorities say one man died when a vehicle went through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve. On December 24th at around 5:30 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Emergency Communications Center received a report of a vehicle going through the ice on Lake Bemidji near Diamond Point Park. Upon the arrival of a rescue team, they had found an adult female that was able to get out of the water on her own. The woman was immediately transported to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department for treatment.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO