Program created to help women in need, affected by pandemic

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE — The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted women, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

It lists the women’s unemployment rate at 54.3%, which is near the lowest rate of 54.1% in 1988.

The Urban League of Central Carolinas is responding by offering women services like national certification courses, training and finding a job and career. The program is called Working Woman, Thriving Families and Better Communities.

“When you invest in women, you’re also making sure their families can thrive in the community can be better off in doing that,” said Dr. Fahnie Shaw, the chief operating officer at ULCC.

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter DaShawn Brown speaks with Shaw more about how WTB is working to help women in need.

