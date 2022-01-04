Merrill Police Department announces officer’s death

Wausau Pilot & Review

A Merrill police officer who formerly served in Kronenwetter has died, according to a social media post from the Merrill Police Department.

Officer Riley Kurtz, an active duty police officer in Merrill, died due to medical complications, officials said. Kurtz spent three years at the Merrill Police Department after leaving Kronenwetter.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

“At this time we request continued prayers for his families,” the MPD Facebook post reads. “We will have more to share as we work through this difficult time.”