New Hershey's candies to hit shelves for Valentine's Day, Easter

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYOsB_0dco01sX00

Christmas treats are behind us for now, but Hershey's announced some sweet news about its upcoming seasonal confections.

The candymaker unveiled its Valentine's Day and Easter products on Tuesday along with some returning favorites.

Check out what's new this year in the full list below.

Valentine's Day

Reese’s Blossom-top Miniature Cups add a layer of light pink-colored creme on top of the classic candy in mini form. There are three distinct bouquet-inspired foils that come in a 9.3-ounce bag.Hershey hails its new offereing as, "the perfect shareable treat all season long."

The classic Hershey's heart-shaped chocolates will now come in an 8-ounce bag of pink and purple, foil-wrapped Cookies 'n' Creme hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGRn1_0dco01sX00
Hershey’s - PHOTO: Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Meltaway Roses.

Reese's white creme hearts will be available in six packs and in king size -- the candy is a take on the classic Reese's Peanut Butter cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQTDu_0dco01sX00
Hershey’s - PHOTO: Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box.

This Galentine’s Day consumers can find Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Boxes filled with a Valentine’s Day staple -- Hershey’s Kisses milk chocolates.

Easter

"This season, Hershey is welcoming the newest Hershey’s Kisses flavor with Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme," the brand announced in a press release. "Wrapped in adorable plaid foils, this is the perfect treat for Easter baskets, dessert toppings or to enjoy all on its own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhrjS_0dco01sX00
Hershey’s - PHOTO: Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Bunnies.

New, colorful Cookies 'n' Creme polka dot bunnies and eggs, made with creamy chocolate, are on tap for Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jrte_0dco01sX00
Hershey’s - PHOTO: Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs.

Another newcomer is the Whoppers Bunny Tails made with vanilla flavored creme on the outside and a classic, crisp malt ball inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG86J_0dco01sX00
Hersheys - PHOTO: Whoppers Bunny Tails.

According to Hershey's, the new items join beloved classics like Cadbury Crème Eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Hershey’s Kisses and more.

