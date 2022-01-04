Roger Goodell sidesteps question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of Super Bowl half time show

NFL chief Roger Goodell dodged a question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of the hip-hop superstar’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime appearance.

Appearing on Peyton and Eli Manning’s podcast, the NFL commissioner was asked about his preferred track by the 50-year-old artist.

“Commissioner, we have Snoop Dogg joining us in the third quarter,” Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning said.

“He’s also one of the performers in Super Bowl halftime this year. And the question on my mind, and everybody’s mind, is what is your favorite Snoop Dogg song?”

Mr Goodell replied: “You know, listen, we’re excited about having our halftime show with Snoop in there and we’ve got some great performers.

“I don’t think I could tell you a single title without violating your rules on using language on air, so I think I’m going to have to pass on that one.”

Eli Manning pressed the NFL boss, 62, saying he was allowed to “curse” on the podcast.

But Mr Goodell wouldn’t be drawn to give an answer, instead referring to a previous episode when former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch dropped an f-bomb on the show.

“I think I remember Marshawn, so I’m going to watch myself,” Mr Goodell said.

Eli Manning said he thought Lynch had drunk “a little gin and juice” before coming on the podcast, referring to the Snoop Dogg song of the same name.

“It was Hennessy,” his brother Peyton replied.

Eli explained that he had been trying to make a Snoop reference. “Obviously you didn’t know that Snoop sang that song.”

Mr Goodell said: “I got that, Eli.”

“Thank you Roger, I appreciate that,” the quarterback responded.

Later in the show, Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Broadus – promised to put on “the greatest performance in hip-hop history” when he performs alongside Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J Blige at the 56th Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, on 13 February.

“We so thankful that the NFL is accepting hip hop on stage and letting us do what we do,” Snoop said.

“So we’re going to give you the greatest performance you’ve ever seen hip hop history.”