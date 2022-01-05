ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

First Segment Of ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Earns Nearly 20M Total Viewers, Marks Four-Year High For Annual Celebration – Update

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O8pw_0dcnzrKP00

UPDATE: In its first late-night portion, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., ABC ’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve garnered 19.6 million viewers and averaged a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Part 1 marked four-year highs for ABC’s annual celebration in both Total Viewers and demo rating since 2017. The first segment grew 6% in viewers (19.6 million vs. 18.4 million) and rose 4% in demo rating( 5.8/38 vs. 5.6/32) from the previous year.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘s first segment bested NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (1.9) and CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (1.1) in 18-49 demo rating in the same late-night window. .

ABC remained steady as the night progressed with Part 2 earning an average of 5.6 million Total Viewers and a 1.7 demo rating from the 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. hour. From the previous year, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’s Part 2 rose 3% in Total Viewers (5.6 million vs. 5.4 million).

PREVIOUS JAN 4. : ABC brought in 2022 leading the way on Friday with its annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest countdown. Per ABC, the special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy drew in 6.8 million total viewers and earned a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo.

The latest iteration of the New Year celebration was slightly down from the previous year, but bested both CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live events. In the final hour of primetime, Part 2 of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.

New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville, which marked CBS’ first year of NYE programming, followed ABC’s coverage earning  4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating across primetime and late night.

Falling just slightly behind CBS was Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which brought in 4.4 million viewers. The program drew younger viewers. Per NBC, its celebration marked the network’s highest rated NYE coverage in the 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. window since 2014 in adults 18-49 (1.89, +19% vs. 2000) and 18-34 (1.54, +35%). It delivered the young median age, 47.9, since 2013.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was the #1 most social non-awards entertainment special of 2021 across all of broadcast, cable and streaming TV (excluding wrestling) with 3.1 million social interactions, +2,633% vs. 2020 (ABC’s Rockin’ Eve had 1.1 million, followed by 348,000 for CNN’s coverage and 86,000 for CBS)

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

CBS Comedy Slate Returns & Rises With ‘Young Sheldon’ Winning Thursday Demo & Viewers

Class is back in session as CBS’ Young Sheldon returned to the top of Thursday’s primetime broadcast ratings, besting a couple of premieres and mainstays. Returning from the holiday break into the new year, CBS’ entire comedy slate rose from previous episodes. Young Sheldon earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.20 million viewers, up in both counts in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers from its last episode in December (0.6, 6.79M). In the fall, Young Sheldon would typically be the best-performing non-sport program as Fox would win the night with Thursday Night Football. However, Fox opted instead this week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN Says Andy Cohen Will Return To New Year’s Eve Gig; Host Says He Regrets Verbal Barbs About Ryan Seacrest

Andy Cohen will return to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage for 2022, a network spokesperson said, as Cohen addressed some of the alcohol-fueled on-air rants he made while hosting the most recent event with Anderson Cooper. “I can confirm that Andy will be back next year,” the spokesperson said. Some of Cohen’s moments from the Friday/Saturday telecast went viral, particularly a rant against outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. In another moment during the coverage, Cohen slammed the New Year’s Eve festivities playing out on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest as host. “If you look behind me, you will see Ryan Seacrest’s group...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Honeymooners’ Female-Driven Reboot In Works At CBS With Damon Wayans Jr. Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project with a feminist twist hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based. Written by Lindsey Shockley (Mixed-ish) and to be directed by Kelly Park (Country Comfort), The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Dick Clark
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest Just Shaded Andy Cohen After He Called Him a ‘Loser’ During His NYE Show

Battle of the hosts. Ryan Seacrest shaded Andy Cohen after the Bravo star’s New Year’s Eve rant where he called the American Idol host a “loser” and claimed that there was “nothing” to watch on his NYE show. The moment came on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on December 31, 2021, when Cohen—who co-hosted the special with friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper—described the musical guests on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which Seacrest has hosted since 2005 after the original host, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said during...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Streaming Tv#Cbs#First Segment Of Abc#Abc#Total Viewers#Eve Party#Nye
Reality Tea

Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Eve Broadcast Had Higher Ratings Than The One Andy Cohen Hosted

New Year’s Eve has come and gone but the (maybe friendly?) spat between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen continues. In case you missed it, Andy spent his NYE special, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, allegedly boozing it up and talking smack. That smack talk included making fun of his competition, the Ryan hosted New Year’s […] The post Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Eve Broadcast Had Higher Ratings Than The One Andy Cohen Hosted appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

Journey Performs on Dick Clark’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Journey performed last night (Dec. 31) at the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. They seamlessly executed two of their most iconic songs, "Anyway You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believing." You can check out a video of their performance below. The band posted a video of...
MUSIC
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

'Live With Kelly and Ryan's First 2022 Show Gets Big Change

Live With Kelly and Ryan is back to filming virtually amid the spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Monday, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest began their first episode of 2022 by addressing their return to filming the morning show virtually as part of the network's safety precautions.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
107.5 Zoo FM

How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year when the annual show airs on Dec. 31. This year, the show will be broadcast from New York City's Times Square; Los Angeles; Puerto Rico; and New Orleans. Last year's celebration did not include live audiences for...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Ciara Teases New Music, Returns As Co-Host Of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

It’s been nearly three years since Ciara’s last studio album, Beauty Marks, featuring the hit single, “Level Up.” However, new music is on the way and could arrive as early as New Year’s Eve. The Atlanta-bred songbird shared with ABC, “All I gotta say is I’ve been cooking up some stuff and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I can’t wait to share with the fans what I’ve been working on and it’s about that time. So sometime soon should be the mark.” Additionally, she teased that fans can expect “a little something-something” as she co-hosts Dick Clark’s New...
NFL
feelingthevibe.com

Roselyn Sanchez Hosting ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Puerto Rico

Roselyn Sanchez is ending her successful year on a high note. The Fantasy Island star is making television history hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Puerto Rico. Roselyn will be hosting from Puerto Rico, as the city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary, according to PEOPLE. While she’s there, other hosts will be counting down from around the USA, including Ciara in Los Angeles and Billy Porter in New Orleans. Ryan Seacrest will co-host with Liza Koshy in Times Square this year.
NFL
cartermatt.com

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 start time & lineup of performers!

Want to know the start time for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, or at least the full lineup of performers this go-around? We’ve got a lot of good news to share within!. Let’s start things off here with the following: This is the 50th anniversary of the special! We feel like that is one of the reasons why ABC was so intent on having this show this year, even in the midst of a massive omicron spread all over the United States. We know that it has led to some cancellations within the show, as LL Cool J will no longer be performing after testing positive.
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy