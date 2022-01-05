First Segment Of ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Earns Nearly 20M Total Viewers, Marks Four-Year High For Annual Celebration – Update

UPDATE: In its first late-night portion, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., ABC ’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve garnered 19.6 million viewers and averaged a 5.8 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Part 1 marked four-year highs for ABC’s annual celebration in both Total Viewers and demo rating since 2017. The first segment grew 6% in viewers (19.6 million vs. 18.4 million) and rose 4% in demo rating( 5.8/38 vs. 5.6/32) from the previous year.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘s first segment bested NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (1.9) and CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (1.1) in 18-49 demo rating in the same late-night window. .

ABC remained steady as the night progressed with Part 2 earning an average of 5.6 million Total Viewers and a 1.7 demo rating from the 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. hour. From the previous year, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’s Part 2 rose 3% in Total Viewers (5.6 million vs. 5.4 million).

PREVIOUS JAN 4. : ABC brought in 2022 leading the way on Friday with its annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest countdown. Per ABC, the special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy drew in 6.8 million total viewers and earned a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo.

The latest iteration of the New Year celebration was slightly down from the previous year, but bested both CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live events. In the final hour of primetime, Part 2 of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.

New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville, which marked CBS’ first year of NYE programming, followed ABC’s coverage earning 4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating across primetime and late night.

Falling just slightly behind CBS was Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which brought in 4.4 million viewers. The program drew younger viewers. Per NBC, its celebration marked the network’s highest rated NYE coverage in the 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. window since 2014 in adults 18-49 (1.89, +19% vs. 2000) and 18-34 (1.54, +35%). It delivered the young median age, 47.9, since 2013.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was the #1 most social non-awards entertainment special of 2021 across all of broadcast, cable and streaming TV (excluding wrestling) with 3.1 million social interactions, +2,633% vs. 2020 (ABC’s Rockin’ Eve had 1.1 million, followed by 348,000 for CNN’s coverage and 86,000 for CBS)