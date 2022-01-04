ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Manchin still a no, Biden's $2T bill on Dems' back burner

By Alan Fram, Matthew Daly 
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters...

www.washingtonpost.com

Washington Post

The Sweeping Radicalism of Mitch McConnell

Democrats intend to bring their voting rights agenda to the Senate floor this month. One bill they’re backing would restore provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that have been stripped out by the Supreme Court, making that landmark law’s protections against racial discrimination almost impossible to enforce. The other is a grab-bag of measures called the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make voting easier and gerrymandering harder, and would also provide new ways to fight misconduct in counting the vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has floated a Jan. 17 vote on an exception to Senate rules dubbed a “carve-out” that would give legislation designed to ensure democracy protection from filibusters, meaning that such bills could be considered and passed with simple majority support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Psaki says Ted Cruz should stop 'name-calling' and 'predicting the future' and 'work with us' on immigration policy after senator says GOP will impeach Biden over border policies if they retake House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Sen. Ted Cruz should stop 'name-calling' and 'predicting the future' and work with the Biden administration on immigration reform after Cruz threatened President Biden with impeachment. Republican lawmakers will be under 'enormous pressure' to impeach Biden if they take back the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
MSNBC

Why Ted Cruz's talk about impeaching President Biden matters

The first Republican U.S. senator to broach the subject of impeaching President Joe Biden was Iowa's Joni Ernst, who raised the prospect two years ago — long before the Delaware Democrat had secured his party's nomination. The GOP senator said at the time that the impeachment door "has been opened" and pointed to conspiracy theories about Burisma and Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan

Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONTANA STATE
