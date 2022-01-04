Attorneys for JT Burnette ask to keep him out of prison pending appeals

Attorneys for JT Burnette filed a motion Monday to ask the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circut to keep the former businessman out of prison until his appeals process is finished.

In August 2021, a federal grand jury found Burnette guilty of extortion, honest services mail fraud, Travel Act and lying to the FBI. In November 2021, Burnette was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in corruption at Tallahassee City Hall.

As of Jan. 4, Burnette is not incarcerated but is scheduled to report to prison on Jan. 23, 2022, to serve his 36-month sentence.

Burnette's lawyers argue that the trial was "seriously flawed," according to court documents. The lawyers then went on to add that the reason for the claim was that the court allowed one of the government's witnesses to give an opinion on Burnette's truthfulness.