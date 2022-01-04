ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Woman throws puppy at Oklahoma police

By Nexstar Media Wire, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ra1K5_0dcnz88J00

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) — A puppy is recovering after it was dragged and kicked by an Oklahoma woman, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called about a dog being abused.

School District 51 board members move forward to hire new outside legal firm

Witnesses reported seeing a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy, and when they tried to stop the abuse, the witnesses said, the woman threatened them.

The woman was later identified as Sarah Powell.

“Powell was argumentative and then tossed the puppy at the officer,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Representative Lauren Boebert’s big announcement

The officer caught the puppy, which had suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and cuts on its feet and stomach. It was taken to the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare for treatment.

Police said Powell tried to flee after tossing the dog but was captured and taken into custody.

She was arrested on complaints of cruelty to animals after a former felony conviction, obstructing or interfering with an officer, and threatening an act of violence.

Witnesses at the scene said they planned to adopt the puppy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KREX

Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators seeking the cause of the Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings have narrowed their search to an area near Boulder, but it could be days or weeks before details are released, the sheriff said Monday. The search is focused on an area where a passer-by captured video of a burning […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cruelty To Animals#Puppies#Kfor#School District 51#Witnesses#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

2 missing in huge Colorado fire as investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KREX

Colorado fire evacuation aided by daylight, access to roads

DENVER (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people are unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. It’s a remarkably low number of possible casualties, according to disaster experts and authorities, […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy