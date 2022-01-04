Former Pittsburgh Steeler Charged With Assault For Fight Over Phone At Walgreens In Tennessee

Bud Dupree Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Jeffrey Beall)

A viral video of an alleged assault inside of Walgreens in Tennessee appears to show former Pittsburgh Steeler Bud Dupree involved in an altercation, according to police.

The incident happened hours after Dupree helped his current team, the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in a game at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee on Sunday night.

Following a disagreement between a 20-year-old clerk and several shoppers at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in Nashville, the group left the store only to return with pass rusher Dupree, 28, according to Metro Nashville police.

The fight that ensued over a cellphone was captured on the Walgreens security camera and was released by Broadway Sports.

Dupree has been charged with a misdemeanor for assault, according to police.

His booking on the citation is scheduled in three weeks, according to a release by police.

