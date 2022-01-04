ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Restaurant announces reopening, complete renovation

By Ryan Arbogast
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
A local staple and community mainstay is reopening its doors and getting a face lift.

"We have missed our customers, our family, everyone so much. Its a dream come true to open our doors again," said Dora Kukuliatis-Wisniewski, the co-owner of Tom's Restaurant.

Tom's - originally started by none other than Tom himself, was opened in the 1960's at the same location it resides in today, 3221 Sheridan Drive.

"There's so much history here - we all grew up here as a family, its a part of my life. A home away from home," Kukuliatis-Wisniewski added.

The restaurant, like many others, was forced upon hard times as the COVID pandemic originally shut non-essential businesses like indoor dining down in New York. Tom's was no exception, and couldn't open its doors again once the rules relaxed.

"It was hard, something that was even harder knowing so many others were going through the same thing," said Kukuliatis-Wisniewski.

After over a year with closed doors, Tom's tells 7 News that they plan on re-opening in the next month, with a complete renovation of their indoor space.

"We can't wait," Kukuliatis-Wisniewski added.

Tom's did not want to say an exact date for the reopening, but you can expect the restaurant to be back open within the next few weeks.

