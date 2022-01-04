Middle TN communities see spike in counterfeit cash

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warning is being sent from multiple law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee after thousands of dollars in counterfeit money saturated area streets — from Pulaski to Hendersonville.

Giles County authorities showed News 2, nine bogus $100 bills and two $50 bills. All of the serial numbers on all the bills are exactly the same.





According to Sheriff Kyle Helton, a counterfeit ring has been traveling around Giles County passing fake $100 and $50 bills.

“If you are going to take a $100 bill, look closely,” Sheriff Helton said.

Pulaski police arrested John Bradford Robinson who reportedly bought a 2007 Chevy Kobolt using $2,000 in counterfeit bills.

Sheriff Helton said another man, not yet identified, used the same funny money, with the same serial numbers to buy a 2006 Buick Rendezvous for $1,000.

Sheriff Helton said he believes Robinson is part of a bigger group.

One hundred miles to the north, Hendersonville police also tackled a counterfeit problem, arresting Clifton Odell.

The 46-year-old is accused of passing $600 dollars worth of movie money at four different locations.

“We need to put these folks in jail.,” Sheriff Helton said. “I feel like there are a lot more people out there passing these. So we want to make the community aware of it.”

The sheriff reiterated if you have any doubt, slow down. Feel the bill, study the bill, and don’t be afraid to call the authorities. He said Giles County deputies will be happy to come to your location and inspect the money to see if it is fake.

Giles County investigators believe their counterfeit cases are connected, but so far, it appears the Hendersonville case is a separate incident.

