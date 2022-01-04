ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wedbush Reiterates Bullish View on General Motors (GM) Ahead of Electric Silverado Unveil

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating and $85.00 price...

www.streetinsider.com

Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

GM Delivered Only 26 EVs In Q4 2021, Including Just 1 Electric Hummer

The fourth quarter of 2021 was very challenging for General Motors, which noted 440,745 vehicle deliveries in the U.S. (down 42.9% year-over-year). Also the year ended in the red, at 2,218,228 (down 12.9%). The numbers look similarly bad for the Chevrolet brand: 288,647 in Q4 (down 44.7%) and 1,437,677 in...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

General Motors Average Transaction Price About $45,000 In 2021

General Motors recently released its Q4 2021 Sales Results report, outlining the automaker’s sales performance throughout the 2021 calendar year. Among the insights provided was the news that the average transaction price (ATP) for new GM vehicle sales amounted to $45,000 for the year. General Motors cites J.D. Power...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Ryder Systems (R) to Neutral

Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford downgraded Ryder Systems (NYSE: R) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades Wayfair (W) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Wayfair (NYSE: W) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
ECONOMY
spectrumnews1.com

General Motors deepens eco commitments with electric Silverado, Equinox and Blazer

General Motors is doubling down on its commitments to go green. As part of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the nation’s largest automaker debuted an electric version of its bestselling Silverado pickup truck, a new partnership with Walmart to make deliveries in zero-emissions GM vans, and new agreements to develop hydrogen fuel cell aircraft and locomotives as well as battery-electric watercraft.
ECONOMY
wrtv.com

Toyota dethrones GM to become top-selling automaker in the US

General Motors was unseated by Toyota as the nation's top-selling automaker. In 2021, GM said sales were down nearly 13% while Toyota was up 10.4%. According to CNBC, nearly 115,000 more Toyota vehicles were sold than GM vehicles last year. GM had reportedly been the top-selling automaker in the U.S....
BUSINESS

