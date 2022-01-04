ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Cold With Passing Flurries Tonight & Much Milder Wednesday

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

Another cold night is ahead for the area. A few passing flurries are also possible for tonight, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be out of the south and temperatures will slowly begin to rise as we get closer to daybreak Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W9k8_0dcnxpUX00

Here’s a look at what the temperatures will be like when heading out the door early Wednesday morning. Most of us will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1zhc_0dcnxpUX00

Keep in mind, it’ll feel much colder when the wind blows, so be sure to bundle up during the morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmjDq_0dcnxpUX00

Here’s a look at the school day forecast… it’ll be a bit warmer for the ride home but still will feel chilly with the wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJfxi_0dcnxpUX00

Overall, a much milder day is ahead compared to the last couple of days. It certainly won’t feel like January but we’ll take it!

Looking ahead: Tracking some light snow for Friday but as of now the system looks to be a miss to the southeast of our area sparing us from any big snows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Arctic Blast To Bring Potentially Record-Setting Cold Temps On Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. (WBZ-TV Graphic) It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday. Showers Sunday evening will come to an end as a cold...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A warming trend on the way

After clouds, drizzle, and fog yesterday, we’ll be a lot brighter throughout most of the day. That’s the good news. The bad news is it’s cold. Early this morning, temperatures dropped into the teens north of I-70 and we don’t rebound that well this afternoon. Highs around 30 today shift to near 40 tomorrow. And […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Frigid Temps Sunday, Flurries Possible Later On

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s roller coaster weather continues Sunday, with most of the state waking up to below zero temperatures. In the Twin Cities, things will warm up slightly. Air temperatures will get above zero by noon, but the feels-like temperatures will still be in the negatives. Some light snow could move in Sunday evening, and those flurries — coupled with black ice — may make Monday morning’s commute a little slippery. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will drop even further overnight, with minus 10 expected in the metro and up north hovering closer to minus 20. Monday will bring sunshine and light winds, but a high of only 1 or 2 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will stay below zero all day. Temperatures will jump back into the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of snow is on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Rain moves in tonight, cold gets reinforced

After hitting 65° this afternoon, some big-time cold is on the way in the days ahead…. Rain from the will take us into the overnight hours. Occasionally moderate to heavy, but otherwise just a nice rain to take us through the night. We’ll likely pick up a half-inch in most locations, if not more by the time the sun comes up tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hartford Courant

Bitter cold coming to Connecticut on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the single digits.

After a weekend of snow and icy roads, Connecticut should expect a few days of bitter cold early in the week, with Tuesday especially dangerous, according to forecasts. Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, said Monday should be partly sunny and 25 to 30 degrees, but a late day snow shower or flurry is possible as an Arctic front comes ...
KCRG.com

A few flurries in northeast Iowa, cold air remains

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak disturbance brings an area of cloudiness tonight for part of the nighttime hours. Under these clouds, some flurries or very light snow could fall in our northeast zone. Otherwise, temperatures fall below zero again for a low. Another fairly cold day is expected on Monday, before a more significant warm-up starting on Tuesday. Several days of highs in the 30s appears possible.
IOWA STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy