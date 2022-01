D.C. Council unanimously passed a bill that would require all D.C. schools and colleges to provide free menstrual products in women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms. For those who menstruate, sometimes that time of the month when you discover you’ve gotten your period catches you by surprise. Or, maybe you’ve forgotten, or simply don’t have, any menstrual products with you. It can be a headache on top of the headache you may be already having.

