Michigan Mom Found in Bathroom ‘Kneeling Over’ Young Kids After Cutting Their Throats: Police

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in 2019 but who was only reported missing recently. According to authorities, Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022 in Manchester, N.H. on numerous criminal charges including one count of assault in the second degree, one count of interference with custody, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The assault charge is said to arise from “2019 conduct against Harmony Montgomery,” according to a joint statement by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg. Each of the remaining charges are also related to the still-missing child — whose disappearance was only first reported to law enforcement at the very tail end of 2021 — according to police in the state.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO