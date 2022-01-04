ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Mom Found in Bathroom ‘Kneeling Over’ Young Kids After Cutting Their Throats: Police

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A 36-year-old mother in Michigan is facing a slew of felony charges after she allegedly tried to cut the throats of her two young children before police used a brute force entry to intervene, authorities say. Sara Vae Boles was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 2

 

