Kern County, CA

Five Kern County Library branches to re-open in January

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 1 day ago
Five Kern County Library branches will re-open in January and four other branches will have expanded hours and days.

Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales, and Mojave branches will all be re-opening. Rathbun, Rosamond, Southwest, and Tehachapi branches will have expanded hours and days.

The branches will re-open as follows:

  • Jan. 10th: Baker Branch, 1400 Baker St., in Bakersfield, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Jan. 10th: Mojave Branch, 15555 O St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Jan. 12th: California City Branch, 9507 California City Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Jan. 14th: Boron Branch, 26967 Twenty Mule Team Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Jan. 27th: Holloway-Gonzales Branch, 506 East Brundage Lane in Bakersfield, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

Expanded hours and days

Starting Jan. 10th, the Rathbun Branch, 200 West China Grade Loop in Bakersfield, and the Rosamond Branch, 3611 Rosamond Boulevard, will be open one additional day. Both branches will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Starting Jan. 11th, the Tehachapi Branch, 212 Green St., will be open one additional day. It'll now be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Starting Jan. 24th, the Southwest Branch, 8301 Ming Ave., will be open two additional days. It'll now be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

