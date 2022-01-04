ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission. The following senior centers are impacted by the policy:. Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St.,...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday

Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Aberdeen Walmart Shuts Down In Wake Of New COVID-19 Cases

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Walmart has temporarily shuttered the doors of its supercenter in Aberdeen to assist health officials with reducing the damage done by the latest wave of COVID-19 cases. The company announced on Wednesday that it would be shutting down the store at 645 S. Philadelphia Boulevard...
ABERDEEN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reisterstown, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
KXRM

COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Centers#Covid#Wjz#Waxter Senior Center#Aging Services#The Maryland Access Point
KSLA

Infusion centers low on treatments due to increased COVID-19 cases

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Infusion centers in the ArkLaTex say their hands are tied due to a lack of treatment drugs to fight the COVID-19 virus. Some blame the federal government for the problem. Patients continue arriving at the state-provided monoclonal antibody infusion center in Bowie County. Officials here...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
wrfalp.com

County Health Department Suspends Contact Tracing Due to Substantial Volume of New Case Reports

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a release that the County Health Department and New York State contact tracing team has exceeded capacity. She stated, “You no longer should expect to receive a call from us, nor do you need to call us. Please follow the general direction that we provide for isolation and quarantine and contact your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are in need of isolation or quarantine documents, they are available on our website.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
KCRG.com

Johnson County suspends COVID-19 contact tracing amid surge in cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is suspending COVID-19 contact-tracing until further notice. The goal of contact tracing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by determining who had close contact with a person infected with the virus during their infectious period. Those exposed are then given instructions for quarantine.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyArkLaMiss

Department of Corrections will suspend visitation at Louisiana’s state-run prisons due to surge of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced they will be suspending their prisoner visitation indefinitely starting January 6, 2022 at the eight state-run prisons. In a release from the DOC they say, “Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy