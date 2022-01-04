Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission. The following senior centers are impacted by the policy:. Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St.,...
INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has become infected with COVID-19 for a second time, the state health department revealed Wednesday. Box is recovering at home after the reinfection. She tested positive on a rapid test Tuesday morning after experiencing symptoms Monday night. She’s undergone a PCR test, which will be sent for […]
Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95%...
Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Walmart has temporarily shuttered the doors of its supercenter in Aberdeen to assist health officials with reducing the damage done by the latest wave of COVID-19 cases. The company announced on Wednesday that it would be shutting down the store at 645 S. Philadelphia Boulevard...
The County of Maui Solid Waste Division announced that its bill payment window on the second floor of the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street, Wailuku, is closed until further notice because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. County officials say the temporary closure has been implemented...
PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers. THE NUMBERS: BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says it will stop using the COVID-19 rapid tests on most adults due to a shortage in supplies. The state said Tuesday the only groups eligible for rapid testing moving forward are people 18 and younger and symptomatic people over 50.
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Infusion centers in the ArkLaTex say their hands are tied due to a lack of treatment drugs to fight the COVID-19 virus. Some blame the federal government for the problem. Patients continue arriving at the state-provided monoclonal antibody infusion center in Bowie County. Officials here...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared Wednesday that it is suspending public visitation at both Corrections Centers starting next week. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced the change, which goes into effect on January 10. The move is due to a recent significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a release that the County Health Department and New York State contact tracing team has exceeded capacity. She stated, “You no longer should expect to receive a call from us, nor do you need to call us. Please follow the general direction that we provide for isolation and quarantine and contact your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are in need of isolation or quarantine documents, they are available on our website.”
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County is suspending COVID-19 contact-tracing until further notice. The goal of contact tracing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by determining who had close contact with a person infected with the virus during their infectious period. Those exposed are then given instructions for quarantine.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced they will be suspending their prisoner visitation indefinitely starting January 6, 2022 at the eight state-run prisons. In a release from the DOC they say, “Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the […]
FT. LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to efforts of one of his state's largest hospital systems as an example of practical data tracking that can give a clearer picture of the coronavirus pandemic. During a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, DeSantis noted...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus. You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form.
Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.
The fifth wave of COVID-19 is setting records across the country. To lessen the risk of healthcare workers getting sick Cottage Health is not allowing visitors.
(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.
Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat.
Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.
The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year.
Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
