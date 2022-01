(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha is likely to see warmer temperatures next week. The National Weather Service says Omaha has an over 50 percent chance to see above-average temperatures January 11th-15th. Central Nebraska from Kearney up through Mullen and Valentine has an even greater chance to see above-average temperatures. Highs could be in the mid to upper 40’s with little precipitation in the forecast.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO