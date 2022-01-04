Clouds But No Rain

Be ready for some gusty winds Wednesday (1/5) and Thursday (1/6). A Wind Advisory is in effect for the No Coast Network listening area until noon Wednesday because of northwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Those winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines and anything that isn’t secured. And then starting at midnight until noon Thursday, there will be a Wind Chill Advisory for the listening area. Wind chills of 25 below are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Once again, there’s a Wind Advisory Wednesday until noon and a Wind Chill Advisory starts at midnight until noon Thursday. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO