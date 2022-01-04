ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds But No Rain

By Mark Finan
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will linger into tonight and...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wevv.com

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
News On 6

Cold Front Arrives, Bringing Dangerous Wind Chills

Our first cold blast has arrived. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Look for north winds relaxing Wednesday afternoon. Arctic air arrives Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the single digits and low teens. However, the winds will be strong...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR

Cold Today, but COLDER Tomorrow

The 1st of 2 cold fronts will move through the state today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs today in the low-to-mid 40’s with breezy north winds gusting over 30 mph. The Arctic blast moves through the state tonight. We’ll see morning lows Thursday in the teens...
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow Thursday into Friday; 1-3 inches possible

There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow due to the threat of accumulating snow across the Heartland. Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says snow showers will push into the area through the morning hours and exit the Heartland through the afternoon and early evening hours. Much colder...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
vandaliaradio.com

Falling temps today, very cold tonight and light snow Thursday morning

After a very brief warm up, temperatures will fall today and much colder weather will arrive. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for today with our high in the upper 30s and then temperatures falling throughout the day today. We’ll see winds out of the west gusting nearly 30 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a low of 12 with winds out of the northwest gusting better than 30 miles per hour. Thursday morning we could see some light snow with a high on Thursday of just 16.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow Thursday into Friday; 1-3 inches possible

There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Snow Returns Tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Becoming cloudy, much colder and windy. Northwest 15 gusting 25 mph. High 22. Snowflakes are possible between 6 pm and 9 pm, with light snow likely from 9 pm through 6 am Thursday. Minor accumulations of a dusting up to 2’’ possible within a narrow swath, perhaps only 30-50 miles wide. This swath looks like it’ll be centered from KC and I-70 south of 50 Highway.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
ncwlife.com

Weather 1-5-21

As the weather system that brought the Wenatchee Valley another 2” of snow last night moves east, Expect cloudy skies for most of the day with an 80% chance of snow after 4:00 p.m., highs in the mid 20’s. By tonight and into Thursday, a significant winter storm...
WENATCHEE, WA
KBOE Radio

STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT WEATHER

Be ready for some gusty winds Wednesday (1/5) and Thursday (1/6). A Wind Advisory is in effect for the No Coast Network listening area until noon Wednesday because of northwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Those winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines and anything that isn’t secured. And then starting at midnight until noon Thursday, there will be a Wind Chill Advisory for the listening area. Wind chills of 25 below are expected overnight into Thursday morning. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Once again, there’s a Wind Advisory Wednesday until noon and a Wind Chill Advisory starts at midnight until noon Thursday. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNT-TV

Winter Weather Returns Thursday Afternoon. Accumulating Snow Ahead!

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday. Wednesday night is the calm before the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
kion546.com

Next Rain On Friday

The weather pattern will remain persistent into Thursday as a mild, moist air mass remains in place. That will mean further rounds of fog tonight and Thursday night as well along with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. The cycle will be broken on Friday as the tail end of a weak cold front slides in from the north. The front will bring some light rain to the region, but will favor northern and coastal areas. A slightly cooler and dryer air mass will settle in for the weekend, but it should feel really nice. Another weather system will approach from the southwest early next week but rain chances remain low locally.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy