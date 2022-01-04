ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman suspected of stabbing relative in Encanto

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIbEm_0dcnwb3i00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was at large after stabbing a relative Tuesday during a family fight at an Encanto-area home, leaving the man hospitalized with wounds he was expected to survive, authorities said.

The domestic assault in the 6200 block of Akins Avenue occurred about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the 55-year-old suspected assailant had fled, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Ex-Chabad of Poway rabbi sentenced for series of fraud schemes

Paramedics took the victim, 33, to a trauma center for treatment of two non-life-threatening stab wounds, Foster said.

The woman remained at large. Police did not immediately release her name or specify her relationship to the victim.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fraud#Sdpd#City News Service Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 5 San Diego

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy