Police: 2 arrested in string of Nassau gas station robberies, 1 suspect still at large

Police are investigating an uptick in gas station robberies across Nassau County.

An East Meadow BP gas station on Hempstead Turnpike was first robbed on Dec. 11. Police say there were two suspects. Victor Zavala, 28, was charged with robbery.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says a second subject, who has not been apprehended, placed a meat cleaver to the victim's face.

Surveillance footage from Dec. 11 robbery at BP gas station in East Meadow, showing suspect holding meat cleaver.

The victim suffered lacerations to their face, finger and ear.

Police say the same station was robbed three weeks later by three suspects wearing masks.

"We know it was twice, the same place," Ryder says. "Success breeds confidence. They got it the first time, they went back a second time. That was a mistake."

Surveillance video of the robbery shows one suspect holding a handgun. A total of three suspects, believed to include Zavala, fled after the robbery.

One was found hiding nearby.

Police have not arrested the other suspect and are working to link the two robberies to three other robberies across Nassau.

Other gas station robberies happened in North Wantagh and Baldwin.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the remaining suspect, who is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and in his 30s.