Gov. Hochul proposes term limits ahead of first State of the State address

Gov. Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address Wednesday, including changes aimed at restoring trust in New York's leaders.

New York's first female governor took over after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid numerous claims of sexual harassment.

She is a proposing a measure that would cap governors to a maximum of two four-year terms. Governors would also be prohibited from making outside income while in office.

Political analyst Jerry Kremer says Hochul is sounding a theme of a "clean up government" as she prepares for the election.

"I think this is once again separating herself from the previous governor, and this is just another way of emphasizing her message that 'I have nothing to do with Andrew.'"

For term limits to be enacted, it would require a change to the state constitution. For that to happen, state legislators would have to pass the proposal for two straight years and then the issue would go before voters.

The proposal on term limits would also apply to lieutenant governor, state attorney general and comptroller.