Early study shows Omicron causes less lung damage than other variants

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

The Omicron variant appears to cause less lung damage than other COVID-19 variants.

Last week, a group of American and Japanese scientists released a report of experiments done on mice and hamsters.

They had less nose, throat and windpipe damage than those that had other variants.

Previous variants caused lung scarring and serious breathing issues.

The report is under peer review and scientists say more research still needs to be done.

