ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury told he ‘has no boxing skills’ and he’ll be ‘easily’ knocked out by heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

HEAVYWEIGHT prospect Frank Sanchez reckons he'd 'easily' KO Tyson Fury.

The rising star, 29, continued his ascent up the ranks this past weekend with a unanimous decision victory over veteran Christian Hammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJYSW_0dcnwGiZ00
Frank Sanchez continued his surge up the heavyweight ranks with a unanimous decision win over Christian Hammer Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZORPW_0dcnwGiZ00
And claimed he woud KO heavyweight king Tyson Fury Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mYn3_0dcnwGiZ00
Sanchez also reckons he'd do a number on unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk Credit: GETTY

And the 20-0 Cuban Flash is confident he'd dethrone WBC king Fury if given the opportunity.

Sanchez said of Fury: "I knock him out easily. He has no boxing skills."

The Eddy Reynoso-trained Sanchez reckons he'd do an even bigger number of unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

He said of a potential showdown with the Ukrainian southpaw: “Even easier.

"Usyk has movement, but he doesn’t have the technique that I do."

Sanchez's confidence is shared by his team-mate and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez, who was ringside for his routine victory over Hammer.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

The four-weight world champion told George Ebro: “He will be world champion.

"He will sweep everyone in the heavyweight division because he is a special talent."

Sanchez said of the Mexican cheering him on: "I was very motivated by seeing Canelo supporting me at ringside.

"This must be a definitive year for my aspirations to become a world champion.

"This was a tough opponent, but my dominance of the ring and my skills were too much for him and they will be for anyone who stands in my way."

Sanchez has relished every minute of his training with the undisputed super-middleweight king, saying: “Canelo is an absolute stud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hC1w_0dcnwGiZ00
Sanchez is a training partner of pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez

"He’s very serious and very respectful both with me and his work ethic.

“The biggest lesson that I learned from him is the fact that it doesn’t matter whether you’re training or you’re inside the ring, that you got to be serious about your craft, that you got to follow it with passion.

“That’s the main thing that I took away from being around Canelo, someone that I appreciate a lot.”

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez ‘has heavyweight power’ to trouble Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has “heavyweight power” to be able to trouble Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division according to stablemate Frank Sanchez.The unbeaten Cuban dispatched Christian Hammer in Florida on New Year’s Day.And Sanchez has shared the ring with Canelo in sparring under the watchful eye of Eddy Reynoso.And after a surprise move by the Mexican superstar to step up to cruiserweight, with a WBC world title fight against Ilunga Makabu later this year, Sanchez has detailed how the undisputed super-middleweight champion could make waves in the sport’s premier division.“Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo,” Sanchez told DAZN....
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Frank Sanchez
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
The Independent

Anthony Joshua’s shot at redemption and boxing’s mayhem in 2022

In boxing’s bravest of brave new worlds, where fights and dreams mix, Anthony Joshua regains his world heavyweight title on a night of blood and awe.Welcome to the fights and nights of 2022.In a heavyweight division where justice is a rarity, there will hopefully be a mathematical solution for Dillian Whyte to get his world title fight. Please don’t hold your breath; there are legal discussions taking place right now.And in a fantasy landscape, a place where a popular and brilliant small man can be sanctioned to fight an unpopular big man, there really is no end to official...
COMBAT SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbc#Ukrainian#Usyk#Ts Cs#Mexican
The Independent

Francis Ngannou tipped to knock out Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if boxing switch comes to fruition

Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou has been tipped to knock out fellow heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as he debates a switch to boxing.The UFC champion has had tension with the promotion, which could see him return to his boxing roots. Ngannou will defend his belt against interim title holder Cyril Gane in January, but his future beyond that is unclear.Podcaster and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Ngannou could sign with another MMA promotion, or fight boxers like Joshua, Fury and Wilder.“You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Francis Ngannou Guarantees Boxing Crossover: Wants Wilder, Fury

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to fight Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. headlining UFC 270. The MMA match marks the last fight left on Ngannou’s UFC contract. “The Predator” has been a force in the UFC since joining the promotion...
UFC
prommanow.com

Masvidal responds to Dana White’s epic rant to Jake Paul

UFC welterweight mega star Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of Dana White’s insane rant on Jake Paul. The rant revolves around Paul’s accusations of White using cocaine and his treatment of fighters. During this blistering, and mostly accurate, tirade he agrees to the drug testing with a big caveat. Jake would have to subject to steroid testing. Sorry Dana that’s probably not going to happen.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay his former employer $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the...
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Sends Warning To Brock Lesnar After WWE Title Win

Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. For a long time now Lashley has made it clear he wants to face off against Brock Lesnar in any way possible. It seems Lashley’s dream will finally come true.
WWE
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
fightsports.tv

Anthony Joshua Thanks Floyd Mayweather For Helping With Training

Anthony Joshua’s Instagram story sent social media into frenzy when boxing fans spotted Floyd “Money” Mayweather keeping an eye on the British heavyweight star. The retired 50-0 legend could be seen watching Joshua during a training session. The heavyweight was all praise for Mayweather, who apparently helped him during the session as he prepares to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
291K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy