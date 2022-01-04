ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - JhonDuane Goes In Center is a Native American artisan who handcrafts rings, necklaces and other jewelry. Each piece he makes is one-of-a-kind. The agate stones he uses in his art come from the Black Hills and the Badlands. “Finding the agates and creating something...

