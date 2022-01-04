Cardi B and Offset's Newborn Son Steals the Show as She Gives Fans a Look at Her Morning Routine

Cardi B showered hubby Offset with love on his 30th birthday with some sweet clips of the Migos member playing with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is feeling the love on his birthday this year. The rapper turned 30 on Tuesday December 14, and so his wife Cardi B, 29, shared a celebratory post on Instagram that includes plenty of footage of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus. One of the clips, which can be watched HERE, features Offset goofing off with his baby girl while making faces in her hand-held Frozen mirror. Kulture just couldn’t get enough of her dad’s antics and sweetly laughed along with the Migos member. In another video, Offset threw his daughter around in his arms, before giving her a giant smooch on the head.

