Cardi B and Offset's Newborn Son Steals the Show as She Gives Fans a Look at Her Morning Routine

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mother of two. The 29-year-old rapper -- who welcomed her second child with husband Offset on Sept. 4 -- proved that she’s just like any other mom. “AWAKE....thinkin bout doing a story of my mourning...

www.ktvb.com

ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shares Precious Video Of Offset Playing With Kulture For His Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Cardi B showered hubby Offset with love on his 30th birthday with some sweet clips of the Migos member playing with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is feeling the love on his birthday this year. The rapper turned 30 on Tuesday December 14, and so his wife Cardi B, 29, shared a celebratory post on Instagram that includes plenty of footage of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus. One of the clips, which can be watched HERE, features Offset goofing off with his baby girl while making faces in her hand-held Frozen mirror. Kulture just couldn’t get enough of her dad’s antics and sweetly laughed along with the Migos member. In another video, Offset threw his daughter around in his arms, before giving her a giant smooch on the head.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Is Elegant In A Red Dress As She Poses With Mom On Christmas — Photos

Get the red carpet ready! Kulture looked so grown up in these gorgeous new Christmas photos with mom Cardi B. Kulture Kiari Cephus is definitely the star of her family! The 3-year-old stole the show as she posed alongside her glam mama Cardi B, 29, for a Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. Kulture rocked a glamorous red dress with a big, festive bow for the occasion, along with another little girl (likely a cousin) in a matching ensemble. Despite being a toddler, Kulture was totally working the camera and her angles — looking like a total A-Lister, just like her mom Cardi and dad Offset.
ETOnline.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park

Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!. Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt...
ETOnline.com

Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Steals the Show in Christmas Photoshoot

Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot. The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.
SheKnows

This Video of Kulture Kiari Posed In a Festive Red Gown Proves She's Mom Cardi's Mini-Me

Even though Cardi B’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari has been a star since the day she was born, it’s clear she’s more than ready to step into her mega-watt mama’s fancy footsteps — she’s already a total pro in front of the camera, and it seems she definitely takes after Cardi when it comes to a love of all things glam. The rapper obviously loves the holiday season, ringing in Christmas 2021 with a festive family photo shoot in front of the three larger-than-life Christmas trees featured in the home she shares with her husband Offset. She donned a stunning silky...
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Pitbull Puppy to Family on Christmas

Cardi B and Offset welcomed a new addition to their family last weekend, as the Migos rapper gifted his wife a new pitbull puppy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her Christmas gift: a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog’s kinda big,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
hypefresh.co

Cardi B Says Kulture Is A Mini Version Of Herself

Celebrity kids can become just as famous as their parents. In fact, some even act just like their celebrity parents. Looks like 3-year-old Kuluture is following right in Cardi B’s steps when it comes to star power. Apparently, the mother and daughter love sharing the limelight. This Christmas, Cardi...
SheKnows

Cardi B Says Her Infant Son Has Already Hit This Milestone: 'I Don't Know If This Is Normal'

When it comes to raising kids, Cardi B always keeps it real, frequently sharing with fans the adorable and hilarious highs and lows of being a mom of two. In a series of early morning videos shared to her Instagram Stories Wednesday, the rapper revealed that her four-month-old son is already hitting some seriously impressive developmental milestones — he’s apparently already quite chatty with his mom and dad. “This baby is talking,” Cardi shared of her son whom she welcomed with husband Offset back in September (the couple have not publicly revealed their son’s name). “I put this on everything I...
Brenham Banner-Press

Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
