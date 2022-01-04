ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RjE4_0dcnvJKX00
Shutterstock

The singer and model is recovering after she sadly broke her neck after diving head first into a shallow pool.

Alli Simpson suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving. The 23-year-old sister of Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Jan. 4 and shared a series of photos and boomerang clips after being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start [sad face emoji] a broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” the model captioned her post. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

Thankfully, the singer revealed that no immediate surgery would be required and that she is now back home. Alli will have to wear a neck brace for the next four months in hopes the neck injury will heal itself. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI7Pj_0dcnvJKX00
Cody Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving (Shutterstock)

Friends and family flooded Alli’s comments section with shows of love and support. Cody’s girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens wrote, “You’re so strong babes!!” One fan responded, “Omg I’m so happy to hear you’re gonna be okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery my dear!” Another commented, “Sending love and I hope you feel better soon, our guardian angels always watch over us.”

As fans of the Simpson siblings know, Cody qualified for the Olympic Swimming Trials in Dec. 2020. He revealed he qualified following an arduous few months of swimming training. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he wrote on Instagram on December 12.

Comments / 92

Kathy Coop
1d ago

I really do not understand Hollywood at all. If I broke my neck and I’m in a hospital recovering I’m not going to go onto TikTok and make a video about how horribly hurt I am.

Reply(6)
61
Randolph Stowe
1d ago

The writers at Newsbreak are all middle school failures. She didn't "sadly break her neck." She didn't happily break her neck either. If you have to use the unnecessary word "sadly," then say," Sadly, she broke her neck." Teachers unions teachers are producing ignoramuses.

Reply(1)
39
RarityStation51
1d ago

Any person would know not to dive into the shallow end of any pool, lake or river..... Which has me thinking Alli had a little too much to drink when she drove head first into the shallow end of the pool.... Glad she is okay and hope this is a major learning experience not to dive in shallow bodies of water....

Reply(6)
28
Related
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Britney Spears Has Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The singer follows less than fifty people, mostly other musicians, and Jamie Lynn is no longer on the list. This is a significant moment of heightening tension in the Spears family. Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been making more and more pointed comments online about who in her family has supported her—and who she feels failed to do so.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Alli Simpson
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Covid#Mri
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy