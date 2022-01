Citrus County commissioners see a lot of expenses on the horizon. And no way to pay for them. And no game plan to attract the type of taxpayers they seek. Commissioners concluded their annual goal-setting retreat Wednesday in Lecanto determined to do something to kickstart a fledgling economic development program while, at the same time, looking to bump impact fees to pay for myriad road and building projects.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO