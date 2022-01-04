A Call to All Documentary Gatekeepers

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name (9 p.m., CNN) - This documentary explores the 50+ year musical collaboration and friendship of six-time Grammy Award-winner James Taylor and four-time Grammy Award-winner Carole King: how they met, their joint collaborations and what inspires them. At the genesis of their friendship and collaboration, the two famously performed together in 1970 at The Troubadour, the storied Los Angeles club. The pair came together to reprise that concert for The Troubadour’s own 50th anniversary in 2007. As Taylor recalls in the film, those 2007 performances — including “So Far Away,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend” during six sold out concerts — were so much fun, that he and King hatched plans for a 2010 world tour. This film documents the beloved songwriters’ triumphant 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour of arena concerts around the world.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO