A Call to All Documentary Gatekeepers

February 6, 2022 will mark IDA’s 40th anniversary. In 1982, filmmakers-turned-psychotherapists Linda Buzzell and Larry Saltzman, among many other filmmakers and allies, identified the need to start an organization "...to encourage and to honor the documentary arts and sciences; to promote nonfiction film and video; to support the efforts of nonfiction film and video makers all over the world." While the original mission of IDA is fundamentally unchanged today, the documentary world itself has profoundly transformed since the organization’s founding. As IDA enters its fourth decade, I’ve identified three crucial pillars of conversation relevant to the present and immediate future of the documentary field: Art, Equity and Sustainability.
Comments / 0