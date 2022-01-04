ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick battling dressing-room rift with some believing certain stars have too much sway on decisions

By Neil Custis, Richard Moriarty
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

RALF RANGNICK is battling a dressing-room rift which threatens to completely derail Manchester United’s season.

SunSport can reveal a number of stars feel certain senior team-mates have too much sway with interim boss Rangnick on big decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOWbX_0dcnuqyx00
Ralf Rangnick is battling a dressing room rift at Man Utd Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3Xik_0dcnuqyx00
Some stars feel there are players in the group who have too much sway with the new boss Credit: EPA

Now a division is opening up at Old Trafford — with a belief that some players are being favoured despite their poor form.

Luke Shaw slammed his team-mates following Monday’s woeful 1-0 defeat to Wolves — accusing them of lacking commitment, togetherness and motivation.

One well-placed United source branded the club’s set-up a ‘shambles’, while another fears Rangnick’s short-term reign will be a ‘disaster’.

A source said: “The players have their own cliques, one of which is making the others feel like they need to step up a level when it is the whole team that’s struggling.

“The players are demoralised.

"This is deja vu of the previous years when things went wrong.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"The fans probably think the players are not fit enough to put Rangnick’s plans into action.

“That is so untrue. Certain players have just lost that knack and desire.

“Plus, there is a belief within one section of the squad that some players get selected, regardless of their displays.

"So everything is a complete shambles.”

Rangnick, 63, will manage until the end of the season and is due to land a consultancy role this summer.

But behind the scenes, the German has a reputation for being aloof and overconfident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yhp8K_0dcnuqyx00

United players, who have been given two days off following three matches in eight days over Christmas, have openly admitted the club should have appointed Antonio Conte before he joined Tottenham.

And they also expect Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to take charge in the summer.

Rangnick has led the Red Devils to three wins, two draws and that loss against Wolves in the Premier League since replacing axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But United were lucky to beat Norwich 1-0 and even more fortunate to get a point in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Red Devils’ results papered over the cracks - with the team’s style of play a massive worry.

Defeat against Wolves exposed Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation with Bruno Lage executing a masterclass to exploit the space when United’s full-backs got forward.

Rangnick seems to be struggling with the pressure of proving himself having indicated he would like to remain boss beyond this season.

Another issue out of Rangnick’s control is the number of United players who are out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all free agents in the summer and can speak to foreign clubs now.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

This is adding to the uncertainty at United, who face Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday night.

United lie seventh in the league, four points off the top four with a game in hand.

Their worst finish post Sir Alex Ferguson came the season after his retirement when the club finished seventh with 64 points in 2013-14.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP7Bc_0dcnuqyx00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jesse Lingard
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick praises Jones performance against Wolves

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reserved praise for centre-back Phil Jones. The veteran had not featured for United since January 2020, before starting in their 0-1 home defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. Despite United not getting anything from the game, Jones put in an accomplished display...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Rift#Sunsport#Wolves#Ts Cs#German#Tottenham#Paris Saint Germain#The Red Devils
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League.United have been faced with criticism of late, especially captain Harry Maguire and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended the star.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesHe said: “Our problem was, again, that we allowed too many transitional moments, and this is not only a problem of the centre of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team that it starts up front. And you can speak also about the role of the No 10 in that kind of formation.“So I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick reveals Wolves homework

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expects a major test tonight against Wolves. Rangnick has revealed he's done his homework on the visitors. He said, “Yes, another complicated team to play. In most cases they play with a back three or a back five. Very compact on the counterattack, very difficult to outplay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Solskjaer problems evident in Wolves defeat

Ralf Rangnick has admitted Manchester United delivered a performance similar to the final days under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Wolves handed United their first defeat since Solskjaer's last game in charge on November 20. And interim manager Rangnick was unimpressed with the performance from his players. He told BBC Sport: "Very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick told: Stop using Sancho, Greenwood as scapegoats

Former England striker Darren Bent feels Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have been used as scapegoats for Manchester United's form slump. United suffered their first defeat under interim boss Ralf Rangnick on Monday night, with Wolves running out 1-0 winners at Old Trafford thanks to Joao Moutinho's late strike. "They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
291K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy