What It Means to "Matter"

When dozens of apparently healthy young men who had emigrated from Laos started dying in their sleep in the late 1970s, US medical authorities couldn’t fathom what was going on. They termed the phenomenon “sudden unexpected nocturnal death syndrome”, but that was just a label for their bafflement. Today, we think we know the cause: the men experienced sleep paralysis, which is common and harmless in itself; but they understood it as a visitation from the dab tsog, a malevolent spirit who sits on victims’ chests at night. Living far from the shamans and family members who might have helped them ward off the evil, the men panicked, probably exacerbating a form of heart arrhythmia more prevalent in people from south-east Asia, and triggering cardiac arrest.

