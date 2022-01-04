ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Bronte

What It Means to "Matter"

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
psychologytoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a person both feels valued and adds value to themselves and others, they become happier and healthier. Wellness and worthiness depend on fairness in relationships, at work, and in the community. A "me culture" focuses on one's right to feel valued. A "we culture" balances one's rights with...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
desertexposure.com

Having faith in Christmas and what it means

It’s Christmas time, when we celebrate the birth of Christ. In the U.S., surveys show that more than 80 percent of us believe in God. That’s more people than have lawyers, drive foreign cars, believe DNA is absolute proof of a criminal act, own a home, have been divorced or watch Oprah!
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

4 Mantras to Finally Get Started in 2022

Studies have shown that around 20% of people in the United States are chronic procrastinators. Treating underlying mental health issues such as ADHD, depression, and anxiety can help reduce procrastination, among other benefits. It's possible to improve one's own tendency to procrastinate by reframing beliefs such as needing to have...
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

What Does A Promise Ring Mean?

Promise rings are often given as symbols of love and commitment. They may be exchanged between partners or given from parents to children. The meaning of a promise ring varies depending on the couple or family involved. In some cases, it may represent an agreement to wait until marriage before sexual relations; in others, it may symbolize an oath to remain loyal and supportive to one another. Whatever the specific meaning, promise rings represent a strong bond of trust and love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What It Takes to Have Prosocial Influence

Influence need not be manipulative. Influence that achieves psychological comfort is the most beneficial and long-lasting. We must not neglect the importance of the visual medium as it relates to influence. Valence, our emotional effect on others, is a large part of the influence equation. This post was co-authored by...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Disability Rights#Mental Health#American
psychologytoday.com

Enough Is a Feast: The True Meaning of Radical Self-Care

Self-care is not about mud baths, exfoliation, and chai lattes. It's about sharing what we have to give. Every single person has something they can offer, and generosity is always a two-way street. Enough is a feast. When we stop hoarding, and open our hearts, we realize that we have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

The Myth of Normal: Speaking to Gabor Maté

When people try to understand illness or trauma as an individual event, they miss out on the possibility of healing. Trauma is not what happens to a person, but what happens inside them as a result. People can change their lives by freeing themselves from narratives that are making them...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Getting to Know People You Don’t Know

Studies show that people have more positive experiences when they connect with strangers than when they choose not to. People often refrain from talking to strangers for fear of being perceived as rude or being rejected, even though the opposite is true. Talking to strangers can help one make an...
UBER
Psych Centra

What Is the Dunning-Kruger Effect?

The Dunning-Kruger effect occurs when someone thinks they are more capable or knowledgeable than they demonstrate. The adage “ignorance is bliss” describes a person who is free of worry because they aren’t aware of a current situation. But sometimes, when a person is unaware of the truth, especially about their own knowledge or abilities, it can prove to be less than blissful.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Bronte
psychologytoday.com

Making Sense of Your Covid Story

Many are afraid of re-experiencing the painful aspects of the past two years, including isolation and uncertainty. Making sense of our story by writing a coherent narrative can help us heal from unresolved trauma. A study showed that creating coherent narratives about positive autobiographical experiences increased emotional well-being during the...
MENTAL HEALTH
golaurens.com

OPINION: What does it mean to be an American?

I’ve been thinking a lot recently about what it means to be an American, to have a shared stake in this country and its fortunes. In some ways, I suppose the question is unanswerable: We are a vast, diverse country, and we each answer the question in our own way.
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

How Much Do OCD Subtypes Matter?

OCD subtypes are a useful tool for connecting with others with shared experience. OCD diagnosis is not actually about content; it’s about function. Create a different relationship with your internal experiences in order to generalize your learning. When prospective clients reach out to me, they often start by inquiring...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Putting Anxiety, Depression, and Self-Harm in the Rearview

It's important that people acknowledge their feelings and see mental health as a work in progress. It's OK to take up space. Reaching out for help isn't a sign of weakness. In Part I of this interview, Yamini Rajan shared about her struggle with mental health after immigrating to the U.S. from India.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Curious Social Advantages of Being an Introvert

Introverts hold back from articulating something until they feel assured that what comes out of their mouth will match what's inside their head. Extroverts are inclined to evaluate an introvert's constitutional reserve pejoratively—as uninterested, evasive, anti-social, or judgmental. Introverts are less likely to talk just for the sake of...
psychologytoday.com

3 Phrases Helping Professionals Should Avoid

The therapeutic relationship is considered a key to positive outcomes for patients, but three phrases used by some helpers can tarnish it. Saying "I understand" is well-meaning, but can be taken as a patronizing gesture or sign that the provider has had a similar experience. "There's not much we can...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Expectation Effect by David Robson review – mind-changing science

When dozens of apparently healthy young men who had emigrated from Laos started dying in their sleep in the late 1970s, US medical authorities couldn’t fathom what was going on. They termed the phenomenon “sudden unexpected nocturnal death syndrome”, but that was just a label for their bafflement. Today, we think we know the cause: the men experienced sleep paralysis, which is common and harmless in itself; but they understood it as a visitation from the dab tsog, a malevolent spirit who sits on victims’ chests at night. Living far from the shamans and family members who might have helped them ward off the evil, the men panicked, probably exacerbating a form of heart arrhythmia more prevalent in people from south-east Asia, and triggering cardiac arrest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle 2022: A Therapist’s Boundaries

A recent New York Times article focused on the experience of therapists during the pandemic and found that many are feeling overwhelmed, burned out, and exhausted. Just like our clients, therapists can be struggling as we enter the second winter of this pandemic and the constant influx of information we have to process.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Forgive Yourself

Make amends with yourself and get on with life. Many of us know that forgiveness is a good thing. It frees us from bitterness and anger, two difficult emotions that can disrupt our physical health and hold us back. Often we’re consistent about forgiving others, but forgiving ourselves is more difficult. Understanding why self-forgiveness is hard can make it easier to practice.
EDUCATION
Vox

Here are the 9 most interesting conversations I had in 2021

My job at Vox is to talk to interesting people. And in 2021, I got to talk to a lot of really interesting people. Nine conversations in particular stick out to me. They were the ones that challenged me the most, got me thinking in a new way about a difficult problem, or just explained what the hell was happening in yet another disorienting year.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy