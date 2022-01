The early stages of the pandemic were hard on all of us, but for those already vulnerable to mental health issues, being stuck at home for a year could be unbearable. Thrown out of our routines without work, school, extracurricular activities or in-person socializing, it’s clear that the psychological ramifications of the past two years are only beginning to surface. And researchers contend that those vulnerable to disordered eating found the past two years particularly trying. Eating disorders have shot up and experts are trying to figure out why.

FITNESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO