Stock Market Futures Mostly Unchanged Ahead Of ADP Employment Figures. Stock market futures are mostly mixed in early morning trading this Wednesday. This seems to be the case as investors consider the possible headwinds for stocks in 2022. For the most part, while markets continue growing well-beyond pandemic era lows, interest rate hikes are due this year. Accordingly, this comes as the Federal Reserve remains hawkish in its approach to adjusting for growing inflation.

