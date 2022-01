(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those awaiting an important ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. On Friday, the High Court is expected to hear arguments regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirements for COVID-19 employee vaccinations. Backed by the Biden Administration, OSHA issued the mandates for entities employing more than 100 people--including county and city government and school districts, among others. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandates last month, sending the matter to the Supreme Court. During his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he supports vaccinations to fight the virus' spread--but not the mandates.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO