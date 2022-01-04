CRH welcomes new emergency physician

Cullman, Ala. — Cullman Regional welcomes board-certified Family Care Physician April Frater, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Frater completed her medical degree at University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts, West Indies. During her residency at the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences in Tuscaloosa, she incurred several awards, including the Internal Medicine Resident Award, Department of Pediatrics Recognition of Excellence Award and the Resiliency Award. As a family care physician, Dr. Frater provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses, as well as health promotion and disease prevention. Dr. Frater will treat patients of all ages and provides services for the following: AsthmaBronchitisChest pain COPDDermatologyDiabetesFatigueHeart failureHigh cholesterol managementHigh blood pressureFluMenopauseMigrainesOrthopedic injectionsOsteoarthritisOsteoporosisPediatric carePneumoniaRespiratory illnessVaccinations Dr. Frater provides care for patients at Hartselle Health Park Physician Specialty Clinic, located at 1635 US- 31, Suite C. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Frater by calling 256-735-5900. For more information about Dr. Frater, visit online at https://cullmanregionalmedicalgroup.com/.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO