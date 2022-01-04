ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

CRH welcomes new emergency physician

crh.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Regional Health is pleased to welcome Krista Grow M.D. to our active medical...

www.crh.org

Comments / 0

romewi.com

Welcome Lifestar Emergency Medical Service to Rome

Rome would like to welcome Lifestar Emergency Medical Service as the Town’s Emergency Medical provider starting January 1, 2022. Lifestar will be providing advanced life support or paramedic level care to the Towns of Big Flats, Monroe, and Rome from the Rome Police & EMS Building. As we celebrate a New Year and new beginnings, we welcome Lifestar and wish everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022!
HEALTH SERVICES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Brunston joins Delta Health System as new physician

Delta Health System, has announced Robert Brunston, M.D. General Surgeon, is joining Delta Health-The Medical Center. Brunston received his Doctor of Medicine from Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE. Dr. Brunston also holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of George College of Pharmacy, Athens, GA.
SCIENCE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional welcomes Family Care Physician April Frater, MD, to medical group

Cullman, Ala. — Cullman Regional welcomes board-certified Family Care Physician April Frater, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Frater completed her medical degree at University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts, West Indies. During her residency at the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences in Tuscaloosa, she incurred several awards, including the Internal Medicine Resident Award, Department of Pediatrics Recognition of Excellence Award and the Resiliency Award. As a family care physician, Dr. Frater provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses, as well as health promotion and disease prevention. Dr. Frater will treat patients of all ages and provides services for the following: AsthmaBronchitisChest pain COPDDermatologyDiabetesFatigueHeart failureHigh cholesterol managementHigh blood pressureFluMenopauseMigrainesOrthopedic injectionsOsteoarthritisOsteoporosisPediatric carePneumoniaRespiratory illnessVaccinations Dr. Frater provides care for patients at Hartselle Health Park Physician Specialty Clinic, located at 1635 US- 31, Suite C. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Frater by calling 256-735-5900. For more information about Dr. Frater, visit online at https://cullmanregionalmedicalgroup.com/.
CULLMAN, AL
pabusinesscentral.com

Mount Nittany Physician Group welcomes Jenna Love, CRNP, Family Medicine

Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce the addition of Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Jenna Love to Mount Nittany Health – Green Tech Drive. “I have worked as a registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center since 2015, so I am excited to continue my career within the Mount Nittany Health system and continue to serve our community,” Love says.
HEALTH SERVICES
businessnorth.com

St. Luke's Chequamegon Clinic welcomes Physician Assistant Anika Whiting

St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic is pleased to welcome Physician Assistant Anika Whiting. Whiting is from Ashland and earned her Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. She went into medicine because she loves helping people feel their best. She believes patient care should be a collaborative process. She always wants her patients to feel comfortable with their care plan. To do this, she strives to ensure that all her patients’ questions are answered.
HEALTH SERVICES
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare welcomes new pediatricians.

OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce the addition of new pediatricians to its staff to better serve the community of Galesburg and surrounding areas. The addition of Dr. Frank Peppers and Dr. Amy Larson on January 3, 2022, ensures continued access for patients in need of pediatrics at the OSF Medical Group office at 3315 N. Seminary St. in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
healthleadersmedia.com

Emergency Nurses Association Welcomes New Leadership

2022 president Jennifer Schmitz's focus will be on helping emergency nurses through pandemic exhaustion. — Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC, who took office this week as president of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA), plans to focus her tenure on recharging ENA and its members who have experienced burnout and exhaustion as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
tennesseestar.com

Virginia College of Emergency Physicians Clarifies Statement About ‘Overwhelmed’ ERs

Contrary to some reports, the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians (VACEP) clarified Saturday that the state’s hospital emergency departments are not overflowing with COVID-19 positive patients, but rather people seeking COVID-19 tests and people who have other maladies. “The issue is the high volume of people coming to the...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Common Signs Metformin Is Not Working and What to Do

Metformin (sold under the brand names Fortamet, Glucophage, Glucophage XR, Glumetza, and Riomet) is an oral medication used in conjunction with healthy eating and exercise to manage blood sugar. It belongs to a class of medications called biguanides. Metformin is the most widely used first-line type 2 diabetes drug. Its...
HEALTH
wsau.com

Mayo Clinic Nurse Fired for Choosing Healthcare Freedom

Registered Nurse Nicole Bauer was fired for rejecting the dangerous and ineffective Covid shot that the Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin required in order for her to keep her job. The same job that she performed so bravely and honorably during the height of the pandemic, the whole time unvaccinated. Nicole...
WISCONSIN STATE

