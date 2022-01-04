ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Meat exports shatter records

By U.S. Meat Export Federation
Kokomo Perspective
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than...

