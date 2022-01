Congressman John Garamendi, D-Solano, has announced that he will run to retain his seat serving California’s 8th Congressional District. He has served in Congress since 2009 and represented Contra Costa and Solano Counties during his tenure. He previously served in the California Assembly and Senate, twice as California’s elected insurance commissioner, as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior under President Bill Clinton and as California’s lieutenant governor.

