Bergen County, NJ

More COVID-19 testing sites added in Bergen County for the week of Jan. 3

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
 1 day ago

Bergen County and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center have added new COVID-19 testing sites to meet public demand due to the continued spread of the more infectious omicron variant.

PCR tests will be available to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or attends school in Bergen County at the following locations:

Wednesday, Jan. 5: Conlon Hall, 18 N. William St., Bergenfield, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Pavilion dining hall, Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone seeking a test at the above locations must book an appointment beforehand by visiting newbridgehealth.pub/covid-test .

Cases: COVID hospitalizations surpass 5,100 in New Jersey, stressing health care facilities

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: More COVID-19 testing sites added in Bergen County for the week of Jan. 3

