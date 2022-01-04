ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots protect 4 players on practice squad for this week

By Ryan Hannable
The Patriots did something unusual for them on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports , New England protected four players on its practice squad -- safety Sean Davis, tight Matt LaCosse, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

This means they cannot be signed to active rosters of other teams. It's the first time the Patriots have used the protection designation since it became allowed last season.

The end of the year is a time where teams sign players off other team's practice squads with an eye for the following season, so this could be part of the Patriots' thinking.

New England will travel to Miami for the final regular-season game this Sunday.

