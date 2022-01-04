ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bad Blood and Beyond: All the Elizabeth Holmes projects you can watch and listen to

By Jessica Wang
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed biotech start-up Theranos, was found guilty of four counts of defrauding investors on Monday. The Silicon Valley executive, who falsely promised her company would revolutionize blood testing with innovative technology, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison per count. A sentencing date is...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

What I saw at the Theranos trial: long lines, superfans and the enduring power of Elizabeth Holmes

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has seen plenty of courtroom drama, but outside the courthouse in San Jose, California, a spectacle of another sort has unfolded week after week. On landmark days – such as opening arguments, testimony from star witnesses and when Holmes made the risky decision to take the stand herself – journalists, true crime fans and other spectators have turned out early to battle for limited seats inside the courthouse.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Naveen Andrews
Person
William H. Macy
Person
Alan Ruck
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
BBC

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Once hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of knowingly defrauding investors, but found not guilty of defrauding patients. The BBC's James Clayton spoke to one former investor about the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing start-up once valued at $9bn (£7bn).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Blood#Silicon Valley#Film Star#Academy Award#Hbo#Abc News#Abc Audio
AFP

Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley's fallen star

Elizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire hailed as the next US tech visionary by age 30, but it all evaporated in a flash of lawsuits, ignominy and, finally, criminal charges. The rise and fall of Holmes, who on Monday was convicted of defrauding investors of her biotech startup, is a heavily-chronicled saga that prompted a hard look at her methods but also the unseemly aspects of startup life. In many ways Holmes fit the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, from her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that evoked tech legend and Apple founder Steve Jobs to her dropping out of Californiaâs elite Stanford University. But much like in her trial, the fundamental question has been whether she was a true visionary who simply failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a skilled self-promoter who took advantage of a credulous context to commit fraud.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Holmes: from ‘next Steve Jobs’ to convicted fraudster

Just six years ago Forbes magazine declared her the “the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire” and the “next Steve Jobs”. Now, Elizabeth Holmes, 37, founder of the collapsed blood testing company Theranos, is facing decades in prison after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud her investors out of billions.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Elizabeth Holmes and Your Confidence Game: A Fake-It-Till-You-Make-It Cautionary Tale for Every Entrepreneur

On Monday, after a three-month trial and 50 hours of deliberations, a jury found Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, guilty on four counts of fraud for making false claims to investors. Holmes was found not guilty on four charges related to lying to patients by providing them with faulty test results. The jury also deadlocked on three charges, for which the judge declared a mistrial.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz: Elizabeth Holmes ‘A Very, Very Charismatic Person’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy