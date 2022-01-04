ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG)

investing.com
 1 day ago

Douglas Elliman Inc. provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Goodbye Vector, hello public: Douglas Elliman makes NYSE debut

UPDATED, Dec. 30, 11:15 a.m. — Douglas Elliman started trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, marking its newfound position as a standalone public company. The news comes nearly two months after the brokerage announced it would spin off from parent holding company Vector Group, which also owns tobacco company Liggett Group. Thanks to the split, wary investors can decide between buying into a cigarette manufacturer or the residential brokerage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seekingalpha.com

Vector Group stock drops after spinning off Douglas Elliman unit

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares fall 25% in premarket trading as Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) spins off from Vector and is set to start trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. Elliman's residential real estate brokerage unit, Douglas Elliman Realty LLC, focuses on major luxury markets, primarily international finance and...
STOCKS
Inman.com

Douglas Elliman completes spinoff from Vector, goes public as 'DOUG'

The New York-based brokerage will now trade under the ticker “DOUG” as a standalone company after parting ways with Vector Group, the owner of a tobacco firm. Douglas Elliman has officially gone public, completing its spinoff from Vector Group and now trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Inman.com

Douglas Elliman tells some workers to stay home amid Omicron wave

Agents can still report to the office, but Douglas Elliman has told New York administrative staff to work from home while new variant surges. Until last week, Douglas Elliman’s New York employees could report to the office — vaccinated and masked. Then the Omicron variant forced the brokerage’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Harte Hanks Inc (HHS)

Critical Comparison: Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) & Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) and Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based... Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) vs. Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Head to Head Contrast. Harte Hanks...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Curative Biosciences Inc (CBDX)

Curative Biosciences Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Curative Biosciences, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics using hemp-derived Cannabidiol. It intends to manufacture and market natural health products and operate in the medical cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Amaize Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Curative Biosciences, Inc. in August 2017. Curative Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.
INDUSTRY
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Doug#Vector Group Ltd
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
Dirt

The 10 Most Expensive Hamptons Real Estate Deals of 2021

Click here to read the full article. What a year! To be fair, 2021 was an incredible year for real estate in general, with records being broken all over the place, from Palm Beach, Miami, and Montana, where Rupert Murdoch dropped $200 million on a ranch, to Vancouver, Dubai, and the Cayman Islands. Not too surprisingly, the Hamptons also came on strong, with the top 10 deals totaling a whopping $607 million, about 35 percent more than 2020’s list. In Southampton, the highest price ever paid for a single parcel was achieved in 2021, with the $105 million sale of the...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy