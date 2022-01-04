ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police Investigate After Man Dies In NE OKC Shooting

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv8id_0dcntOfk00

A man is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, police said. Now, officers are looking for any possible suspects.

Investigators told News 9 there was an argument outside of a Dollar General near Spencer Jones Road and Post Road.

"We had a confrontation at the store there which led to one person being shot and then the suspects fleeing," said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Police said 28-year-old Donnell Smith was shot. Someone drove him to Midwest City Hospital, where he died. It's still unclear what led up to the argument outside the Dollar General and exactly how many people were involved.

"(It's a) rough start to the New Year," said Knight. "We are on January 4; we already have three homicides this year. Obviously, a sad spate of events."

Oklahoma City police said we had over 90 homicides in 2021, and so far, the New Year is off to a violent start. However, they said these type of incidents and numbers vary throughout the year.

"Homicides tend to go this way," Knight said. "Sometimes, we will go for weeks without one, and then sadly, we'll see a spate of them where we'll have several of them grouped together."

Oklahoma City police said there's no indication that any of these recent homicides were connected.

Officers are still piecing together the evidence and working to identify the suspects.

Investigators said no arrests have been made on this case so far.

If you have any other information on this case, you're asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1111.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Release Video Of Persons Of Interest Connected With Monday's Deadly Shooting

Oklahoma City police released surveillance video following a deadly shooting from Monday afternoon outside a Dollar General. The video, captured inside the Dollar General near Britton and Anderson roads, shows three men walking inside the front door of the store. Other cameras captured all three walking about the store, as police think they eventually go outside and get into an argument with another man.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In SW OKC Shooting

One person was found shot in a yard early Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Officers reported this near Southwest 64th Street and Villa Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in a yard. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#News 9#Spencer Jones Road
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests Made Connected To Amazon Package Theft Ring

Three arrests were made in connection with an Amazon theft ring, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. Investigators arrested Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado and Maikel Perez Laurencio on 15 felony complaints of stolen property and embezzlement. Delgado is also facing a possession of a controlled dangerous substance complaint.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy