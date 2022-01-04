Police Investigate After Man Dies In NE OKC Shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, police said. Now, officers are looking for any possible suspects.

Investigators told News 9 there was an argument outside of a Dollar General near Spencer Jones Road and Post Road.

"We had a confrontation at the store there which led to one person being shot and then the suspects fleeing," said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Police said 28-year-old Donnell Smith was shot. Someone drove him to Midwest City Hospital, where he died. It's still unclear what led up to the argument outside the Dollar General and exactly how many people were involved.

"(It's a) rough start to the New Year," said Knight. "We are on January 4; we already have three homicides this year. Obviously, a sad spate of events."

Oklahoma City police said we had over 90 homicides in 2021, and so far, the New Year is off to a violent start. However, they said these type of incidents and numbers vary throughout the year.

"Homicides tend to go this way," Knight said. "Sometimes, we will go for weeks without one, and then sadly, we'll see a spate of them where we'll have several of them grouped together."

Oklahoma City police said there's no indication that any of these recent homicides were connected.

Officers are still piecing together the evidence and working to identify the suspects.

Investigators said no arrests have been made on this case so far.

If you have any other information on this case, you're asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1111.