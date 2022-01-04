Dave’s Tool Supply – Klamath Basin’s Contractor Tools & Repair

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On May 21, 2021, a fire devastated the 100 block of 5th Street in downtown Calumet, leaving 41 people homeless, 3 buildings demolished and one damaged. Local and state officials immediately began working to determine what tools were available to the community to clean up the site. Early in the process, Representative Greg Markkanen and Senator Ed McBroom reached out to the State Legislature to bring State resources to the project. The Village of Calumet is now able to apply for a $250,000 Michigan Enhancement Grant that can be used to assist in restoration of the site.

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO