Dave’s Tool Supply – Klamath Basin’s Contractor Tools & Repair

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDve’s Tool Supply! Stop by 2245 Crest Street #16, next to Kiger Stadium today for contractor tools of all kinds, fasteners, and tool repair!. Call 541-887-2521. We are open...

basinlife.com

Metal Masters, Air Conditioning & Heating The Klamath Basin!

Metal Masters, Inc. has been serving the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) needs of southern Oregon and northern California since 1968. With locations in Medford and Klamath Falls, we provide first-rate indoor air comfort along with high-efficiency equipment, thorough installations, accurate service, and cost-saving maintenance for residential homes and commercial facilities throughout the region.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Axios

Deere's driverless tractor gives stressed farmers a new tool

Deere & Company introduced the world's first autonomous tractor Tuesday, a technology breakthrough that could help farmers cope with a worsening skilled labor shortage. Why it matters: Farmers are getting older — 55 years on average — and with more than 80% of the U.S. population residing in urban areas, there aren't enough laborers to do the work or operate machinery.
AGRICULTURE
basinlife.com

Midland Empire Insurance Has Your Home Covered

Midland Empire insurance has been helping local Klamath Basin residents with homeowners and renters insurance for over 75 years. We can find the best homeowner’s policy to fit your needs. Protect your home, protect your family. Your home may be your largest financial investment. Working with us, your insurance...
MIDLAND, OR
#Power Tools#Klamath Basin#Contractor Tools Repair#Irwin Tools#Dewalt#Makita
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
WLUC

Calumet to receive $250,000 grant to assist in fire site restoration

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On May 21, 2021, a fire devastated the 100 block of 5th Street in downtown Calumet, leaving 41 people homeless, 3 buildings demolished and one damaged. Local and state officials immediately began working to determine what tools were available to the community to clean up the site. Early in the process, Representative Greg Markkanen and Senator Ed McBroom reached out to the State Legislature to bring State resources to the project. The Village of Calumet is now able to apply for a $250,000 Michigan Enhancement Grant that can be used to assist in restoration of the site.
POLITICS
thespruce.com

Moen’s New Bidet Offerings Will Be the Smartest Tools in Your Bathroom

It’s a new year, and in the U.S., people are continuing to shift their habits in countless ways—and one major way things are changing has to do with a new focus on hygiene consciousness and maintaining a cleaner, more sanitary lifestyle and home. This is especially obvious when you look at the enormous rise in interest in bidets (as well as cleansing toilets, bidet attachments, and bidet toilet seats) in the U.S.
HOME & GARDEN
Minot Daily News

Souris Basin Planning Council tools make resources, data more accessible

Burke County has the highest median household income in the Minot region at $77,000. Renville County has the highest percentage of remote workers at 8.7%, while Ward County has the region’s largest foreign born population at 4.7%. In Mountrail County, 53% of residents are younger than 35. These are...
MINOT, ND
KCRA.com

'Why are they just sitting there?': Questions raised over Nevada Co. parking lot filled with utility trucks

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of people in Nevada County are still without power, and in the cold, following the Dec. 26 storm in the Sierra and Foothills. After seeing dozens of utility vehicles sitting in a parking lot, not deployed fixing the countless downed lines in neighborhoods across the county, lifetime Nevada County resident Bill Strohbin, came to KCRA 3 with a question.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Case Surge Slams Bay Area Emergency Services

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX) — From emergency responders to Bay Area hospitals — frontline health care workers are feeling the brunt of this COVID-19 surge powered by the highly infectious omicron variant. Doctors’ offices and Urgent Care centers are slammed. Unlike any other point in the pandemic, the omicron spike is putting pressure on the health care system, including emergency services. “I think it is fair to say that there’s a bit of a perfect storm brewing here in terms of impacts on our health care system in general,” said Steve Hill with Contra Costa County Fire. In Contra Costa, the surge is...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Customer Service Complaints Have Piled Up For Travel Agency GoToGate, And New Customers Have Meant New Complaints

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — A long list of bad reviews and an F rating with a major consumer advocate aren’t stopping an online travel agency from picking up new customers. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, the travel agency is also picking up new complaints. Every second counts at Hermitage International, an Elk Grove Village-based freight company that works hard to move goods in and out of the country on time. But lately, co-owner Ned Milic is working to move a refund into his bank account. “You’re spending a lot of time spinning your wheels,” Milic said, “and that’s a waste of time...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

