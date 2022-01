Ride Pilot is what Volvo is calling an “unsupervised” AD feature – meaning the car will be able to drive itself, giving passengers plenty of time to enjoy “secondary activities like reading, writing, working or socializing,” according to Volvo. Luminar and Zenseact, in which Volvo owns a majority stake, have been working on building these capabilities since at least March 2021, when the two companies shared plans to combine tech and create a “holistic autonomous vehicle stack” that could be offered to other automakers. Nvidia’s system-on-a-chip will power Volvo’s core compute system.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO